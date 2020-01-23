What time is the Super Bowl?

All eyes will turn to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2 for Super Bowl LIV.

The game will air live on FOX with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 CT, 4:30 MT and 3:30 PT. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since AFC teams are the designated home team on even numbered Super Bowls, the 12-4 Chiefs get to choose if they will wear red or white uniforms. It’s their first Super Bowl appearance since they beat the Minnesota Vikings in 1970 for their lone NFL title.

Like Kansas City, the 13-3 49ers clinched their conference’s second seed in the final week of the regular season. Unlike the Chiefs, they’ve historically enjoyed much more championship success and are playing for a record-tying sixth Lombardi trophy. The only two other teams with six Super Bowl victories are the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers last appearance in the Super Bowl was in 2013, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

This story was reported from Atlanta.

