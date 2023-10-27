Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game 2 - channel, stream and more

Texas Rangers
FOX 4

Rangers fans hyped up after World Series walk-off win

Texas Rangers fans were going crazy on their way out of Globe Life Field after Adolis Garcia's walk-off home run gave them the win in the opening game of the World Series.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field for the second game of the World Series on Saturday night.

World Series Game 2 - Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 4

Where Can I Watch World Series Game 2?

If you are in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, the game will be aired on FOX 4.

The game will air on FOX channels across the country.

You can also stream the game on the free FOX Sports app.

The game is available in 4K on the app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.

The game is also available in the U.S. on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider.