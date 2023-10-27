Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game 1 - channel, stream and more

Texas Rangers
FOX 4

What Rangers fans should know about World Series Game 1

FOX 4''s Paige Ellenberger is live at Globe Life Park in Arlington with some information Texas Rangers fans need to know before heading to the first game of the 2023 World Series.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field for the first game of the World Series on Friday night.

World Series Game 1 - Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
  • First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
  • Network: FOX 4

Where Can I Watch World Series Game 1?

If you are in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, the game will be aired on FOX 4.

The game will air on FOX channels across the country.

You can also stream the game on the free FOX Sports app.

The game is available in 4K on the app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.

The game is also available in the U.S. on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider.