Athletics limit Rangers to 4 hits in 2-0 victory

article

Freddy Tarnok threw four scoreless innings relief for his first MLB win and five Oakland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Athletics beat AL West-leading Texas 2-0 Wednesday to avoid a series sweep and snap the Rangers' eight-game winning streak.

Zack Gelof hit his sixth homer of the season and rookie Esteury Riuiz singled, stole two bases to raise his season total to 46 and scored the A's first run.

Oakland, which has the worst record in the majors at 33-82, won for just the eighth time in 23 games since the All-Star break.

The Rangers entered the game with their longest winning streak since 2017 and leading their division by three games over the Houston Astros.

MORE: Texas Rangers News

Texas, however, couldn't manage much offense off an A's pitching staff that entered the game with the highest ERA (5.83) in the majors.

Tarnok (1-1) anchored the A's on the mound in relief of opener Austin Pruitt with his longest and most efficient outing of his career. The 24-year-old rookie right-hander had four strikeouts and two walks, gave up two hits and allowed one runner past first base.

Pruitt pitched two scoreless innings as Oakland's opener. Ángel Felipe followed Tarnok and retired four batters before Kirby Snead set down two. Trevor May allowed a pair of two-out singles in the ninth and then got Josh Smith to line out to shortstop for his 12th save.

Ruiz, the A's speedy outfielder who leads the American League in steals, singled leading off the third against Jordan Montgomery. Ruiz quickly stole second and then swiped third on the next pitch before scoring on Jonah Bride's sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

Gelof, another of the A's promising rookies, made it 2-0 with a solo homer leading off the sixth. It was Gelof's fifth home run in his last 11 games and marked the 13th time in 22 career games that he has had at least one extra-base hit.

Josh Smith doubled in the third and Travis Jankowski had an infield single in the sixth to account for two of the Rangers' four hits.

Montgomery (7-10) allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings in his second start with the Rangers since being acquired in a trade from the Cardinals on July 30.

GOING ALL OUT

Jankowski made a spectacular diving catch in right field to rob Aledmys Díaz of a hit in the fourth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: C Jonah Heim (left wrist tendon strain) is expected to face live pitching this weekend when the team plays in San Francisco. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (forearm strain) did some some light throwing off the mound before the game. His status remains uncertain.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (7-5, 3.72) goes on Friday in San Francisco against Giants, who have not named a starter. Bochy won three World Series while managing the Giants.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (2-2, 4.35) will face the Nationals for the first time in his career Friday in Washington.