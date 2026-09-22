Texas Rangers lose key pitcher, hitter amidst MLB postseason push

The Brief The Texas Rangers announced that designated hitter Joc Pederson was placed on the 10-day injured list, while pitcher Cal Quantrill has been placed on the 60-day-injured list. Pederson will miss at least the rest of the regular season, while Quantrill will be unavailable for the team for the rest of the regular season and postseason. Both players have been big contributors for a 78-78 Rangers team that currently leads the American League West with six games to go.



The Rangers will be without two key contributors as they push for their first postseason berth since winning the World Series three seasons ago.

Rangers roster moves

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 05: Joc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a home run during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on September 05, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gunnar Word/Texas Rangers/Getty I Expand

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Texas Rangers announced they have placed DH/1B Joc Pederson on the 10-day injured list retroactive to September 19.

The club also announced that right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill was moved to the 60-day injured list. He had been placed on the 15-day injured list on September 20.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Gray was also activated from the 15-day injured list, and left-handed pitcher Adam Macko was optioned to the minor leagues.

Infielder/outfielder Michael Helman was activated from the 60-day injured list to take Pederson's spot on the active roster.

By the numbers:

The roster moves mean the Rangers will lose Pederson for at least the rest of the regular season, and Quantrill for the rest of the regular and postseason.

Pederson is in the midst of a bounceback season. He's hitting .235 with 26 home runs and a .816 OPS in 136 games. He's second on the team in home runs this year.

He has not played since getting hit by a pitch during a Sept. 12 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Quantrill has also been a huge part of the team's 2026 success. He has made 15 starts on the season, filling in for several other injured Rangers pitchers, winning nine games with a 2.36 earned run average in 32 total appearances.

The 31-year-old was initially placed on the injured list with a lat strain. The previous day, he lasted only four outs and 12 pitches in an eventual win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cal Quantrill #44 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 13, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Without Pederson and Quantrill, the Rangers will look to keep pushing for a postseason spot.

Going into Tuesday night's game, the team holds a 78-78 record. That's good enough for first place in the American League West.

The Rangers overtook the Houston Astros for first in the division last weekend. Houston sits at 77-79 going into Tuesday night.

If the Rangers are to win the American League West or qualify for the postseason as a wild card team, it would be the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2023, when the team won the 2023 World Series.

What's next:

The Rangers kick off their final home series on Tuesday night against the New York Mets at 7:05 p.m., the first of three games in the series.

Texas will get outfielder Brandon Nimmo back on the field tonight. He told the media he missed Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays with an illness.