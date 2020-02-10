Texas Rangers ask fans to vote for newest deep fried concession item

The Texas Rangers are letting fans choose a new item to add to the concession stand menus at the new Globe Life Field.

There are three snack choices. Fans can pick their favorite through a Twitter poll.

The Brisket Egg Rolls are deep-fried and served with barbecue sauce.

The Rangers Bomb is a ball of chopped brisket, cream cheese and jalapenos that is battered and fried.

And the Steak Finger Relleno is a poblano pepper stuffed with steak and cheese and then battered and fried.

The winning item will be offered at the ballpark throughout the 2020 season.

