Spring training begins for Rangers pitchers and catchers

Baseball is back! The Texas Rangers pitchers and catchers are in Arizona for spring training.

It could be a special season for the Rangers. The team added a quality starting pitcher in two-time CY Young Award winner Corey Kluber, who graduated from Coppell High School.

"If me and Lance can repeat from last year and Corey can bounce back from all the injuries he had the year before, I feel like you have three potential aces up there," said Rangers pitcher Mike Minor.

"To think that we have that much depth now. The guys that we were possibly going to have to rely on to fill one of those spots is now going to be depth is huge for us,” added Chris Woodward, the Rangers manager.

Position players will arrive in Arizona by Sunday.

The Rangers’ first full team workout is Monday.