Rangers reveal new City Connect uniforms with Mexican influence

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The Brief The Texas Rangers revealed a new uniform on Thursday morning. This year's uniform pays tribute to Mexican influence across the state. This new look is the second edition of Nike's City Connect series to be used by the club, with the first series debuting in April 2023.



The Rangers will be sporting a new look this season, unveiling their 2026 City Connect uniforms on Thursday morning.

New Rangers City Connect uniforms

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What we know:

Major League Baseball and Nike first introduced the City Connect series in 2021, designed to capture the personality and culture of each team's home city.

This year's Rangers uniform pays tribute to Mexican influence across the state, featuring mariachi-inspired patterns on the sleeves, a charro-style belt, and the word "Tejas" displayed across the chest.

The shade of red symbolizes royalty in Mexican culture.

What they're saying:

"The word Tejas comes from the Caddo word meaning friendship. And as Texans, we're united, you know. So, we wanted to be able to tell that story. And the word friend just really invites all of our fans into that friendship through baseball," said Travis Dillon, the Rangers senior vice president of marketing. "We spend about two to three years working on these uniforms and the story behind them. So, to see it finally come to life is a proud moment."

What's next:

Rangers players will begin sporting the new uniforms on the field on April 24. They'll wear them every Friday home game after that.

Previous City Connect uniforms

These new City Connect uniforms are the second to be used by the Rangers.

The club revealed their first City Connect uniforms in April 2023. The look vastly differed from the club's traditional look, with a dark navy hat and pants being accompanied by a cream top.

The original City Connect uniforms also included a "peagle" logo, a combination of mascots from prior baseball clubs in Dallas (eagles) and Fort Worth (panthers).

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 22: A detailed view of the Texas Rangers Nike City Connect jersey during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on April 22, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Texas has worn these City Connect uniforms on Friday night home games since they were unveiled.

What's next:

The Rangers will debut their new City Connect uniforms on Friday, April 24 against the Athletics.