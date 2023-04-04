Rangers' Josh Smith 'doing fine' after being hit in jaw with 89 mph pitch

article

Texas Rangers utility man Josh Smith was back in the Rangers locker room Tuesday after being hit with a pitch in the jaw on Monday night.

Smith was at the plate in the third inning of Monday's game when a pitch got away from Baltimore Orioles reliever Danny Coulombe.

Smith was hit in the cheek and jaw area. The Rangers medical staff was able to help smith get up and walk off under his own power.

He was taken to the hospital for tests on Monday night. Manager Bruce Bochy said that initial CT scans came out clean and that Smith was feeling better.

Tuesday, Smith tweeted "thank you to everyone who reached out and sent prayers. I'm doing fine & will hopefully be back on the field soon."

Smith did not suffer a concussion, any broken bones or even broken teeth. He did need 6 stitches for his jaw and a said he has a cut inside his mouth.

"It definitely could have been a lot worse, so thankfully basically just a cut," he said.

Smith was in the locker room ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Orioles and said he hopes to be back within the next week.

"I think we are probably going to see a dentist just to be sure, but pretty lucky," said Smith.

Smith said he did watch the shocking video of the pitch multiple times.

"It looks like a boxer, like when they get punched and their whole face comes off their body," he said.

Smith says he will be wearing a batting helmet with a flap from now on.