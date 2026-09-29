Protect College Sports Act passes latest Senate vote, heads to U.S. House for approval

The Brief The Protect College Sports Act passed a Senate confirmation vote by a 77-22 vote on Monday, pushing it to the U.S. House for final approval in November. The bill would set a limit on the amount of Name, Image and Likeness money schools can spend on their players, and would limit transfer opportunities for athletes. Critics of the bill say it takes earning opportunities away from athletes while doing nothing to control the rising costs of rosters and coaches within the sport.



The U.S. Senate voted to approve a bill aimed at regulating spending and transfers in college sports for the second time this month. The bill will now head to the U.S. House for its final confirmation vote.

Protect College Sports Act

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 20: General view of NCAA headquarters exterior on January 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Expand

What we know:

The Protect College Sports Act, co-authored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), is designed to regulate certain parts of the NCAA and college sports.

The bill would limit the number of times student-athletes can transfer to different schools without having to sit out a year.

It would also raise the total amount of Name, Image and Likeness money schools pay their players. Schools are currently capped at $21 million for NIL payments; the PCSA would raise the amount to $48 million.

Other changes include a five-year eligibility period for players, a clause that would prevent coaches from leaving their schools mid-season, a 20-team cap on schools in power conferences, and a mandatory period of conference independence for schools looking to leave their current conference.

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 26: Defensive end Colin Simmons (1) of the Texas Longhorns sacks quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) of the Tennessee Volunteers during the college football game on September 26, 2026 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Expand

What's New:

On Monday, the Protect College Sports Act passed the second of three procedural votes, this one coming within the U.S. Senate.

Senators voted 77-22 to show their support of the bill. It picked up three new yes votes in passing this vote; the first procedural vote passed by a 74-24 margin.

It needed 60 votes to proceed to the next vote.

Prior to the vote on Monday, several amendments were proposed that were not added to the final bill. Those included a cap on ticket price increases and a cap on coaching salaries.

The other side:

Critics of the bill say student-athletes are not fairly represented in the bill, and empowers an organization, the NCAA, that does not have the best interests of its students-athletes in mind.

The NAACP and the Congressional Black Caucus have voiced their opposition to the bill.

What they're saying:

"This is a big step, and we'll see obviously what the implications are long term."

Shehan Jeyarajah, a national college football writer for CBS Sports, tells FOX 4's Steven Dial the Protect College Sports Act still has hurdles to pass before its next vote.

"As people probably know, we have a big midterm cycle coming up. The House is not expected to come back into session to vote before the midterms take place. And by the way, we could be looking at a switch of power in the House as well, which would create new dynamics as well, where potentially a Democratic House could have different priorities than a Republican House," Jeyarajah said.

Shehan Jeyarajah with FOX 4's Steven Dial

"So at this moment, again, there's no plan to come back in and vote before that. But there is a push, at least from people on the Republican side, to get this passed quickly."

Jeyarajah believes if the bill doesn't pass now, it may be some time before the idea of legislation regulating colleve sports is brought up again.

"There has been a lot of push as well by President Trump to put focus on college athletics and on these issues. Well, when you start looking into 2027, what other priorities will the House or Senate have going on at that point?" Jeyarajah said. "What will the political realities be at that? I think that people in Washington understand if you aren't decisive when you have these windows, then those windows can disappear very quickly."

What's next:

The Protect College Sports Act will next head to the U.S. House of Representatives for its final confirmation vote.

However, the House will not return to session until November, after the midterm elections. That could put the idea of the bill passing its third and final vote in doubt.

President Donald Trump, a proponent of the bill, could pressure House Republicans to return and pass the bill.