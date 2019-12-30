No press conference Monday night as Cowboys mull fate of Jason Garrett

article

Some people thought Monday would officially mark the end of the Jason Garrett era.

It looks like they were wrong.

Cowboys officials said early Monday evening that there would be no news conference on Monday night involving Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones or any other team personnel. That means that Garrett will remain Cowboys head coach for one more night.

Monday seemingly played out like a normal one at The Star, with the usual end-of-season exit interviews involving players and coaches. There was also a meeting that took place between Garrett and the Jones family. No details emerged from that gathering, but Garrett had said he planned on making his case to get a new contract.

Garrett’s current deal expires on Jan. 14, 2020. He went into the season needing to show he and the team could take the next step. Instead, the Cowboys failed to even make the playoffs and ended the year 8-8.

“This is a very difficult time,” Jones said after Sunday’s finale. “We got a lot to consider here, I do have a lot. It’s well known we will.”