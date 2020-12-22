No Dallas Cowboys players make Pro Bowl, ending 30-year streak

A 30-year streak for the Cowboys is over as no Dallas players were picked for the Pro Bowl roster.

The Pro Bowl rosters were unveiled Monday and it’s the first time since 1989 a Cowboys player wasn’t on the list.

The lack of representation is emblematic of the team’s on-field struggles in 2020. The Cowboys are 5-9 and only have a chance to make the playoffs due to the poor play of other NFC East teams.

Some football writers said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was Dallas’ most likely Pro Bowl selection, but that didn’t happen.

There is no actual Pro Bowl game this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so there are no opportunities for Cowboys players to be named to the roster as replacements. There are plans for virtual events to celebrate the NFL's best players.