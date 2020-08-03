New Cowboys head coach meets with veteran players for the first time

article

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy finally got to meet the team’s veteran players in person Sunday.

“It’s great to finally be able to stand here in front of you and get started on this unique, very unique opportunity. Any time you’ve got a chance to be a part of an NFL opportunity is special,” he said.

McCarthy was hired in January but has not been able to hold in-person meetings during the pandemic.

He told the players keeping them safe is his top priority.

Sunday’s event was part of a pre-training camp welcome event. The actual camp begins on Aug. 13 at The Star in Frisco.

Players must test negative for COVID-19 three times in six days before they are allowed in.