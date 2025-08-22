Jerry Jones blames Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta for lack of contract

article

The Brief Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he offered Micah Parsons a deal in March that would make him the highest-guaranteed non-quarterback in the NFL. Jones blamed Parsons' agent for the stalled negotiations, claiming he sent a contract to the agent to sign, but it was rejected. He admits the agent wasn't included in the discussions. Parsons has since removed all Cowboys-related content from his social media profiles and listed his team as "TBD."



New details are emerging about the contract negotiations between Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Micah Parsons Deal

The backstory:

Parsons is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys.

He announced at the beginning of the month that he had requested a trade after being unable to get contract negotiations started.

Jones and Parsons both said they'd had one meeting about his new contract. It was during a one-on-one meeting back in March.

Related article

What they're saying:

Jones saw the meeting as a success, saying the two came to an agreement on pay and other contract details.

"We've got this resolved in my mind for the Dallas Cowboys. We've got it done. And if the agent wants to finish up the details, which he should, and do all the paperwork, he can do that. And we're ready to go. But as far as the amount of money, the years, the guarantees, all of that, we've negotiated that," he said.

Jones alluded to his contract offer being generous.

"It would have made him the highest guaranteed player other than a quarterback in the NFL. We need him to win. And we should have him to win. We could have him for three years like it is right now. We can have him three years without having a disagreement," he said.

The other side:

Parsons said he believed the meeting was about his leadership, but when the conversation turned to his contract, he said he felt frustrated and uncomfortable.

Micah Parsons Agent David Mulugheta

Dig deeper:

In an interview with former Cowboy Michael Irvin, Jones blamed Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, for there being no signed contract.

When Parsons announced he wanted a trade, he said it was in part because Jones would not negotiate with his agent.

In the interview, Jones confirmed that he had not included Mulugheta in any talks but tried to send a new contract over to sign, which was rejected.

Irvin’s interview with Jones hit YouTube on Thursday night. A few hours later, Parsons took action on social media, removing everything Cowboys-related from his profiles on X and Instagram.

He listed himself as an athlete TBD.

Related article

Will Micah Parsons Play?

What we know:

Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer has said he is optimistic that Parsons will play in the first game of the season against the Eagles on Sept. 4.

The Cowboys have another preseason game against the Falcons in Arlington on Friday.

Parsons has not played in any of the preseason games so far and will likely not take the field this week.