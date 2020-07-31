Mavs set to play Houston as NBA regular season restarts

article

The Dallas Mavericks restart their season with hopes of making the playoffs.

The Mavs will play the Houston Rockets Friday night on FOX Sports Southwest.

All NBA games are being played and everyone involved is restricted to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

The Mavs are currently in seventh place in the NBA West with the top eight teams making the playoffs.

If all goes well, the team will play eight games in the next two weeks to see if they qualify for the post-season.

“We have handled this as a team really good. Everybody is positive, enjoying time with each other,” said Mavs guard J.J. Barea. “Personally I feel great. You know, the break was good. I’m healthy and I’m ready to go whenever they need me. I’m gonna come out with a lot of energy and try to put on a show for the Mavericks fans.”

The Mavs get Saturday off and then take on the Phoenix Suns Sunday night again on FOX Sports Southwest.