Mavs make Anthony Davis trade official, say move will "bring back the winning culture here in Dallas"

The Mavericks officially moved on from Anthony Davis Thursday evening, announcing his trade to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal.

What we know:

The Mavericks sent Anthony Davis, alongside D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum to the Wizards.

The Wizards traded former All-Star Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Marvin Bagley III and Malaki Branham to Dallas. Washington also sent two first round picks and three second round picks.

Dallas then re-routed Branham to the Charlotte Hornets, who sent Tyus Jones to the Mavericks to complete the deal.

What they're saying:

Dallas Mavericks interim GMs Michael Finely and Matt Riccardi spoke to reporters on why they made the trade.

"We decided, you know, as an organization, front office and management, that we needed to do something to bring back the winning culture here in Dallas," co-general manager Michael Finley said. "And we thought that doing the move that we did puts us back in that conversation, gets the fans something to be excited about."

"And I think we're moving in the right direction by doing the moves that we do."

"I think we had to take an honest look at ourselves in the mirror and realize where we were and where we wanted to be, and sometimes the path is not straightforward," co-general manager Matt Riccardi said.

"Our goal here remains the same: We want to win championships, we want a championship roster. We want to do everything we can to make sure we provide the players proper resources and staff to make that happen."

The backstory:

Davis was traded after playing only 29 games in Dallas since being acquired in the controversial Luka Doncic trade.

The team now looks to build around Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.