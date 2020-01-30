Mavericks star Luka Doncic injures ankle during practice, won’t travel for Rockets game

article

Mavericks star Luka Doncic won’t be travelling to Houston for Friday’s game after turning his right ankle during a Thursday practice.

Head coach Rick Carlisle declined to elaborate on the severity of the injury on Thursday afternoon.

Doncic is set to undergo an MRI either Friday or Saturday, which will allow the team to determine how long he will be out.

J.J. Barea told the media that Doncic stepped on someone, causing the injury.

“Any time you lose your best player, it’s not easy, but it gives an opportunity to other guys to play more minutes, more touches and get better as a team.”

Doncic injured his ankle in December, missing four games. The Mavericks went 2-2 during that stretch.