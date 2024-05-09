Mavericks look to even series in Game 2 against Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks will try to even up their second-round playoff series Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

Game 1 did not go well for the Mavs on Tuesday night. The top-seeded Thunder beat them 117-95.

Luka Doncic played with a sprained knee and scored only 19 points.

The team expects him to play again on Thursday night but is not saying how much the injury may be affecting him.

"Do you think he’s moving normally? How much do you think his knee is affecting him out there?" reporters asked Coach Jason Kidd.

"You’d have to ask him," Kidd replied.

Doncic told the reporters his knee still hurts.

"Okay then, it hurts," Kidd said.

The rest of the team will try to make the necessary changes.

"We’re confident. We’re ready to go," said Mavs guard Josh Green. "It’s about us making the adjustments we need to make as individuals and come out and play harder."

Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series tips off at 8:30 p.m.

The team will host an official watch party for fans at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall in West Dallas starting at 8 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be entertainment and giveaways.