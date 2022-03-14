March Madness: TCU to play Seton Hall in 2022 NCAA Tournament

article

Only one men’s basketball team will represent North Texas in the NCAA tournament.

Texas Christian University will be a number nine seed in its region. The team plays Seton Hall Friday in San Diego.

This is the second time head coach Jamie Dixon has led his alma mater to the big dance.

A win would be the Horned Frogs’ first in the tournament since 1987 when they won their first-round game but lost in the second.

The defending national champion Baylor Bears will be the number one seed in the east regional.

Five other teams from the state will play in the tournament: Texas, Texas Tech, Houston, Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

