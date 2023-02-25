Luka Doncic surprises fan without hands or legs with trip to All-Star weekend

Luka Doncic shared a special moment with a fan born without arms or legs at All Star Weekend in Utah.

The Luka Doncic Foundation surprised a Luka super fan named Chase with a chance to meet his favorite player in Salt Lake City.

Chase, who has lived most of his life without hands or legs, met Luka at the player's hotel in Utah.

When he spotted the Dallas Mavericks guard he ran away with disbelief.

Luka gave him a signed jersey, some shirts and even his prosthetic legs.

As a part of the trip, Chase also got to go to a special practice and the All-Star Game itself.

"I've got to say, I've lost my hands and my legs, but I never lost hope," Chase said in a video posted by the foundation.

When asked about the weekend Chase gave a simple answer.

"This is the most amazing thing that has ever happened to me," he said smiling.

Doncic's Foundation says its main goal is to improve the health and well-being of children through play.