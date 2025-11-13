Luka Doncic responds to questions about Nico Harrison's firing

article

The Brief Luka Doncic was asked about the recent firing of Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and the possibility of returning to the team. Doncic did not comment on Harrison's departure but said Dallas will always have a place in his heart. The Mavericks lost their first game since the GM firing, falling to the Phoenix Suns 123-114 and dropping their overall record to 3-9.



NBA star Luka Doncic was asked to share his thoughts on Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison getting fired.

The former Mavericks player is flourishing after Harrison orchestrated the shocking trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers nine months ago.

Luka on Nico’s Firing

What they're saying:

Reporters on Wednesday asked Doncic about the change and whether or not he might want to return to Dallas.

Doncic didn’t comment on Harrison’s departure but said Dallas will always have a place in his heart. He said he assumed he’d be in Dallas forever.

"Obviously, always there is going to be a part of me there. But I’m just trying to move and focus on what we’re doing here," he said.

"With Nico now gone and you obviously have a lot of fans back in Dallas, is there a world where you could see yourself ever playing for that franchise ever again, perhaps one day down the road?" reporters asked in a follow-up question.

"Right now, I’m just focused on the Lakers, man. Like, no further comments," Doncic said before walking away.

Mavericks vs Suns

Firing Harrison hasn’t made a difference yet for the Mavs.

The team lost to the Phoenix Suns at Wednesday night’s game at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas played part of the game without Cooper Flagg and most of it without PJ Washington. Both suffered shoulder injuries.

Klay Thompson came off the bench, scoring 19 points. But the Mavs fell short, 123-114.

Dallas dropped to 3-9 overall.

The team will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.