Jerry Jones surprises high school team with $1 million check to rebuild field

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones surprised the Thomas Jefferson High School football team Saturday with a $1 million donation to help build a new athletic field.

An EF-3 tornado last Sunday nearly destroyed Thomas Jefferson High School.

The storm damage forced Dallas ISD to move the students and classes to the old Thomas Edison Middle School in West Dallas during homecoming week.

The school’s band found out their instruments survived the storm but the football team wasn’t as lucky. Their field was destroyed and much of their gear needed to be replaced.

Thankfully, Southern Methodist University donated equipment so the team could play Saturday’s homecoming game against Spruce High School.

Jones was at the game to make a big announcement – a $1 million donation from the Gene and Jerry Jones Foundation and the NFL Foundation for a new field.

“We are saddened by the devastation that these storms brought upon our community, and we and eager and determined to help get the rebuilding process started. We reached this decision after consulting with the DISD leadership and hearing their input as to how we could help in an area of need that wouldn’t necessarily be covered by government funding,” Charlotte Jones Anderson said in a statement.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said he is pleased to see community partners like the Cowboys stepping in to help the student-athletes.

The Cowboys organization has already started working with contractors on the rebuilding project.