Jerry Jones headlines 2021 Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame class

Seven inductees were enshrined into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame on Tuesday, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The Cotton Bowl recognizes individuals who played a significant role in developing the tradition of the long-running bowl game.

Jones, who played football at the University of Arkansas, talked about how the Cotton Bowl changed his life.

He also explained how he used the feeling he got walking into the Astrodome at 19 for his inspiration for AT&T Stadium – current home of the bowl game after a lengthy stay in Fair Park.

"Roll the clock forward 35 years… and so I started thinking and I engaged my family and we started thinking because I knew it could happen, I had seen it done before," Jones said.

Former University of Texas defensive end Cory Redding, Boston College linebacker Bill Romanowski, Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and more joined Jones at the ceremony.

