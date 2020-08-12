Jerry Jones: Cowboys will use ‘grace’ on anthem question, plan to have fans at AT&T Stadium

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ended months of silence on Wednesday by saying he plans for the team to play a full schedule of games, but hasn’t decided how the team will handle players during the national anthem.

Jones hadn’t spoken publicly since the COVID-19 outbreak worsened in Texas and most of the country was roiled by protests in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd.

Jones used the word “grace” numerous times to describe how he plans to handle the anthem situation with his players. He previously said Cowboys players wouldn’t be allowed to kneel during the anthem.

"Everybody understands where I stand with the flag. Everybody also understands where I stand on backing our players,” Jones said.

As of Wednesday, Jones hadn’t made any decisions on what players would do this season. Numerous players in multiple leagues have shown signs of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the past month as games have resumed.

He spoke of his players understanding why some people view kneeling during the anthem as upsetting and how fans should be able to understand why players are choosing to peacefully protest.

“Somewhere in between there is how we’re going to handle it,” Jones said.

Jones also said he anticipates playing a full season and fans will be in attendance at AT&T Stadium in the fall.

“The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our games in front of our fans,” Jones said, although he declined to state a specific number.

He claimed the air flow inside the stadium will be something that makes the venue a viable place for fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. State rules presently allow up to 50 percent capacity in sporting venues.

"We'll adhere to all protocols. We'll adapt them to the uniqueness of our stadium. I think we're going to be able to have a great experience."