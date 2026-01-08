Jason Witten hired as tight ends coach at Oklahoma: report
DALLAS - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has reportedly been hired as the tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma.
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten (82) warms up prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on November 10, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
What we know:
Jason Witten spent 16 seasons with the Cowboys, compiling franchise records for career receptions and receiving yards.
His 13,046 career receiving yards as a tight end rank second all-time in NFL history behind Tony Gonzalez.
Witten had been the head coach at Liberty Christian High School in Dallas since 2021, where he won back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024.
Oklahoma had been in need of a tight ends coach after parting ways with Joe Jon Finley following their 2025 CFP First Round loss to Alabama.
What they're saying:
The University of Oklahoma declined to comment on this story.
The Source: Information in this article came from a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and an email exchange with Oklahoma Athletics.