Jason Witten hired as tight ends coach at Oklahoma: report

The Brief Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will be the next tight ends coach at Oklahoma. Witten had previously been the head coach at Liberty Christian High School in Dallas. It will be Witten's first job at the college level.



Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has reportedly been hired as the tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten (82) warms up prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on November 10, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire v Expand

What we know:

Jason Witten spent 16 seasons with the Cowboys, compiling franchise records for career receptions and receiving yards.

His 13,046 career receiving yards as a tight end rank second all-time in NFL history behind Tony Gonzalez.

Witten had been the head coach at Liberty Christian High School in Dallas since 2021, where he won back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024.

Oklahoma had been in need of a tight ends coach after parting ways with Joe Jon Finley following their 2025 CFP First Round loss to Alabama.

What they're saying:

The University of Oklahoma declined to comment on this story.