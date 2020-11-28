Jackson's 3 TD runs lead No. 21 Oklahoma St past Texas Tech

article

Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 21 Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma to beat Texas Tech 50-44 on Saturday.

Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards.

Hubbard was out with a right ankle injury. The redshirt junior was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked onto the field during a pregame ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on the injured leg. Brown also has been fighting through injuries.

Spencer Sanders passed for 222 yards and ran for 78, and Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12), which remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6) gained 639 yards, but Oklahoma State made up for it with a safety, an onside kick return for a touchdown, and an interception return for a score.

Texas Tech took a 24-21 lead in the third quarter on a 48-yard pass from Bowman to Ezukanma. The Red Raiders went for an onside kick, but the ball bounced right to Oklahoma State's Jason Taylor, and he ran it back for a touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead again.

Later in the quarter, Oklahoma State's Tre Sterling had a 61-yard interception return to put the Cowboys up 34-24. After Tech's Xavier White bounced off a would-be tackler and went 70 yards for a touchdown, Oklahoma State came right back when Wallace hauled in a 27-yard TD pass for a 41-31 lead.

In all, five touchdowns were scored during a 5:53 stretch in the third quarter.

Bowman threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Loic Fouonji with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut Oklahoma State's lead to 50-44, but the Red Raiders' onside kick went out of bounds and the Cowboys ran out the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are a few less mistakes away from being a good team. They gained more yards against the Cowboys than Oklahoma did, but Oklahoma State took advantage of Tech's mistakes.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys proved they could still win games the old-fashioned Big 12 way, with points coming in bunches on both sides. Oklahoma State had relied on its defense for much of the season, but this time, the offense kept up and carried the load.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State is scheduled to play at TCU next Saturday.

Texas Tech is scheduled to host Kansas next Saturday.