Texas Rangers pitching prospect Jack Leiter to make big league debut Thursday

One of the Texas Rangers' top pitching prospects will make his big league debut on Thursday.

The Rangers announced that former first round pick Jack Leiter, the son of longtime big leaguer Al Leiter, will start against Detroit on Thursday.

Leiter was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2021 MLB draft out of Vanderbilt.

The 23-year-old struggled in his first two minor league seasons, but seems to have turned a corner recently.

Leiter has pitched 14 ⅓ innings for the AAA Round Rock Express and posted a 3.77 ERA with 25 strikeouts and three walks.

In his most recent outing against Oklahoma City Leiter struck out 10, allowing three runs over 6 innings of work.

MLB.com ranks Leiter as the team's 3rd best pitching prospect and the 8th best prospect overall.

Leiter can touch 98 with his fastball, but has struggled with location in the past.

The Rangers have not announced a corresponding roster move, but the injury bug has hit the team hard.

Starters Cody Bradford, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are all on the injured list.

The Rangers will take on Detroit at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday.