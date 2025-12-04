Is the USA in the World Cup?

The Brief The US automatically qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team's first game will be Friday, June 12. The United States will be in Group D.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, and the U.S. Men's National Team will have a shot at taking home the trophy in the prestigious tournament.

As host nations, the United States, Mexico and Canada automatically qualified for the World Cup.

The United States is in Group D.

When will the U.S. Men's National Team play in the World Cup?

The dates and locations of the USMNT's group stage matches are already set.

USA's first match will be on Friday, June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

They will play their second match at Lumen Field in Seattle on Friday, June 19.

The third and final group stage match will be held on Thursday, June 25 at SoFi Stadium.

The United States' opponents will be determined by the FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, Dec. 5.

The exact start times and fixtures will be released on Saturday, Dec. 6.

What group is the US in for the World Cup?

The U.S. Men's National Team is in Group D for the 2026 World Cup.

The draw on Friday, Dec. 5, will determine which other countries will be in the group.

Will the US play at AT&T Stadium?

The U.S. Men's National Team does not have any games scheduled at AT&T Stadium for the Group Stage.

If they advance, there is an opportunity for the USA to play in Arlington.

The team that comes in second place in Group D will play at AT&T Stadium on Friday, July 3 for the Round of 32.

The US could also play in North Texas if they reach the semi-finals.

Has the US ever won a World Cup?

The United States has never won a World Cup.

What is the farthest the US has ever advanced in the World Cup?

The U.S. Men's National Team made the semi-finals of the 1930 World Cup.

Since then, the deepest run for the United States was reaching the quarterfinals in the 2002 World Cup.

Who is the coach of the U.S. Men's National Team?

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States

The head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team is Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino coached several large European clubs before taking the U.S. job.

As a player, Pochettino appeared in 20 games for Argentina's national team, including three games in the 2002 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino Coaching Career

Espanyol (2009-2012)

Southampton (2013-2014)

Tottenham Hotspur (2014-2019)

Paris Saint-Germain (2021-2022)

Chelsea (2023-2024)

United States (2024-Present)

Who will play for the US in the World Cup?

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States

At this point, there is not an exact date for when managers must submit a final roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decisions are expected to be made in April or May ahead of the June tournament.

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Timothy Weah (Marseille) and Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco) are widely expected to be among those chosen for the squad.