Injuries cause concern for Cowboys before final regular season game

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with injuries to some of their best players heading into the final game of the season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is still healing from a finger and shoulder injury. The team made the decision to let him miss practice to rest his throwing arm Wednesday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, offensive lineman Tyron Smith and linebacker Sean Lee were also sidelined. But, the team said they are all expected to play this weekend.

The Cowboys will have to beat the Redskins Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and hope the Eagles lose to the Giants to win the NFC Eastern Division.

