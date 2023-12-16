How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills - channel, stream, and more
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to keep their winning streak going when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills
What: Dallas Cowboys (10-3) vs. New York Giants (7-6)
When: Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 3:25 p.m.
Where: Highmark Stadium
How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.