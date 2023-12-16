Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills - channel, stream, and more

Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Dallas Cowboys players spread holiday cheer at hospitals

Dallas Cowboys players made several trips to local hospitals on Monday to spread a bit of holiday cheer.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to keep their winning streak going when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage on FOX 4

Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills

What: Dallas Cowboys (10-3) vs. New York Giants (7-6)

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 3:25 p.m.

Where: Highmark Stadium

How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.