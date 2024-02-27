Horvat lifts Islanders over Stars 3-2 in overtime for second time in five weeks

DALLAS (AP) — Bo Horvat scored at 2:54 of overtime, his second extra-period winner against Dallas this season, as the New York Islanders beat the Stars 3-2 on Monday night.

Ryan Pulock had a goal and an assist and Kyle MacLean also scored for the Islanders in their second win in seven games (2-3-2). Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots.

In overtime, Horvat took a pass from Mathew Barzal and scored from the slot moving toward the net on one knee. He also ended New York’s 3-2 win over Dallas at home on Jan. 21 in Patrick Roy’s debut as Islanders coach.

"I don’t know if it’s just … we’ve got their number this year," said Horvat, second on the team with 23 goals.

The Islanders are tied with New Jersey, seven points behind Tampa Bay for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Washington is one point ahead of the Islanders and Devils.

"We know every game matters for the rest of the season," Horvat said. "That’s a big two points today."

Logan Stankoven had a goal and an assist for his first two NHL points in his second game, and Matt Duchene scored for his 800th career point as the Stars lost for the fifth time in six games (1-3-2) and lead the Central Division by two points. Scott Wedgewood had 25 saves.

Pulock scored the game’s first goal with 4:01 left in the first period on a low wrist shot from the slot that flew through traffic in front of the net. It was the defenseman’s fourth goal of the season and second in nine games after missing 21 consecutive games with a lower-body injury suffered in early December.

Duchene tied it with 10 seconds left in a power play at 7:11 of the second period against the league’s worst penalty-killing unit. Duchene has 23 goals, tied with Roope Hintz for the club lead.

MacLean put New York back ahead with a third-chance shot with 4:36 left in the middle period. It was MacLean’s second goal in eight games since being recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL in late January.

Less than three minutes later, Stankoven — celebrating his 21st birthday — beat Sorokin short side from short range after Wyatt Johnston fed him while on his knees to tie it 2-2.

Stankoven made his NHL debut on Saturday filling the forward spot of Tyler Seguin, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Coach Pete DeBoer said Seguin, one of Dallas’ four 20-goal scorers, is week-to-week.

"It’s nice to get that first goal. It would have been nicer to cap it off with a win," said Stankoven, who had 24 goals and 57 points with Texas of the AHL. "It was unreal. Everything except not winning was super cool."

"He was all over it all night," DeBoer said of his newcomer. "I thought he was one of our better players."

Islanders: At Detroit on Thursday night.

Stars: At Colorado on Tuesday night to complete a back-to-back.