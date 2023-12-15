Gunter High School wins 2nd state championship in football

article

Gunter High School won its second consecutive state championship in football.

The Tigers beat Tidehaven High School Thursday in the Class 3A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium.

Tidehaven took an early lead in its first state title game appearance in five decades. But Gunter pulled ahead in the second half with a 68-yard touchdown pass.

The Tigers won 24 to 14, capping off an undefeated season.

Gunter is located 50 miles north of Dallas in Grayson County.