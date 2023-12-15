Gunter High School wins 2nd state championship in football
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - Gunter High School won its second consecutive state championship in football.
The Tigers beat Tidehaven High School Thursday in the Class 3A Division 2 title game at AT&T Stadium.
Tidehaven took an early lead in its first state title game appearance in five decades. But Gunter pulled ahead in the second half with a 68-yard touchdown pass.
The Tigers won 24 to 14, capping off an undefeated season.
Featured
Gunter is located 50 miles north of Dallas in Grayson County.