Grass fields for FIFA World Cup have NFL players asking for same playing surfaces

The Brief Seven NFL stadiums that normally have turf fields, including AT&T Stadium, are installing grass fields for this summer's FIFA World Cup to comply with international soccer rules. The head of the NFL Player's Association said that 92% of players want to play on grass fields, wondering why soccer players are getting what NFL players have sought for years. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in March he hopes to see turf reinstalled at AT&T Stadium after the World Cup, believing grass doesn't change safety for players.



NFL players see the proverbial green carpet being rolled out for soccer players at their own stadiums, and are wondering why they aren't receiving the same quality of playing surfaces.

Grass fields for the World Cup

What we know:

Seven NFL stadiums that are set to host a World Cup match this summer are installing grass fields to comply with FIFA rules.

One of those stadiums is AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. AT&T Stadium normally uses a turf field for its surface.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ AT&T Stadium changes for World Cup

Proverbial green carpet

What they're saying:

"FIFA, they’re rolling out the grass green carpet for the soccer players."

In an appearance on the ‘Not Just Football’ podcast, NFL Player's Association executive director JC Tretter said that 92% of the 1700 players polled said they would rather play on grass surfaces than turf.

"There is something about the feeling of being on grass, your body feels different," Tretter said.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFLPA President JC Tretter speaks at a press conference prior to Super Bowl LVI at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tretter says the preference isn't about injuries; the number of injuries on grass fields has worsened, while turf field injuries have stayed steady.

He says it's because of the quality of the grass fields currently in use.

"We want good, solid fields. You don't just want, like, pull out the mini golf course, grass out on every field. You want high quality surfaces."

Currently, only 15 of the 30 NFL stadiums use grass fields.

NFL agent weighs in

Dig deeper:

Walter Musgrove, an NFL agent who played football in college, says players can easily feel the difference between grass and turf fields.

"To me, it's no different than any other employee, if you will, asking for what they believe to be better work conditions," he tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo.

Musgrove says NFL players are paying attention after seeing soccer players get what NFL players have sought for years.

"It makes you wonder what did the soccer players do in their negotiations and their representatives to make sure that they got the surface that those players desire?"

"Hopefully that can be resolved through the CBA and the next bargaining opportunity."

What's next:

The NFL and the NFLPA's collective bargaining agreement expires in 2030, so a change is unlikely to occur before then.

The two parties did agree to a new model for selecting playing surfaces in stadiums in 2025, requiring teams to choose from an approved set of metrics for both natural and turf fields.

All stadiums must adhere to the new standards by 2028.

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 12: A general view of Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, as workers install the pitch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on May 12, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Don't expect the Cowboys to keep the grass field following the conclusion of the World Cup either.

Team owner Jerry Jones said in March he wants a turf field reinstalled, saying it doesn't make a difference in safety from a grass field, and makes more financial sense for the league.

Send in your vote!

Do you believe AT&T Stadiums should keep a grass field following the conclusion of this year's World Cup? Let us know in the poll below.

(edited)