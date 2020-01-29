Former Stars goalie Ed Belfour arrested in Kentucky

article

An NHL legend who won the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999 was arrested after allegedly trying to fight a hotel bar manager.

Former goalie Ed Belfour is accused of fighting the bar manager, smashing a window and pulling a curtain rod off the wall.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Kentucky Grand Hotel. Belfour was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and public intoxication.

He played for the Stars from 1997 to 2001 and in the Hockey Hall of Fame.