Flower Mound baseball takes home second state title

The Flower Mound Jaguars won their second state title in baseball over the weekend in Round Rock.

Flower Mound beat top-ranked Pearland 6-4 on Saturday to win the UIL 6A state title.

The Jaguars were the only team in the 6A state tournament who was not ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s statewide poll.

Junior Adrian Rodriguez, who hit a two-run homer in the championship game, was named tournament MVP.

Pitcher Zack James, catcher Zane Becker, third baseman Josh Glaser and outfielder Sam Erickson were also named to the All-Tournament team.

North Texas has become a baseball powerhouse in recent years.

The last five 6A championships have been won by schools from DFW.