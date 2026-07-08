FC Dallas' Petar Musa named to 2026 MLS All-Star team

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The Brief FC Dallas forward Petar Musa was named to the 2026 MLS All-Star team, the league announced on Wednesday. Musa made the MLS All-Star team after scoring 12 goals in 13 games for FC Dallas so far this season. He also scored for Croatia in this year's World Cup vs. England. This is Musa's second All-Star selection; he was named to the 2024 MLS All-Star team in his first season with the club.



After a blistering first half of the season, Petar Musa will once again represent FC Dallas in this year's Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

Petar Musa named to MLS All-Star roster

What we know:

Musa was named to this year's MLS All-Star team on Wednesday morning by All-Star coach Dean Smith.

It is Musa's second All-Star appearance with FC Dallas; he was previously named to the 2024 roster.

By the numbers:

Musa has scored 12 goals in 13 matches for FC Dallas thus far in the 2026 season. Those 12 goals have him tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race, alongside Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

He scored his second career hat trick in March against San Diego FC, the 12th hat trick in FC Dallas' history. He has three multi-goal matches in 2026 and six in his FC Dallas career.

Musa ranks third all-time for FC Dallas with 46 goals. The Croatian national played with S.L. Benfica and Boavista FC before his transfer to FC Dallas in 2024.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 17: Petar Musa #26 of Croatia scores his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Croatia at Dallas Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA v Expand

Local perspective:

Petar Musa stars locally for FC Dallas, and he got a chance to show the world his skills in North Texas this summer.

Playing for the Croatian national team against England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Musa scored right before halftime to knot the match at 2-2.

Musa became the first active FC Dallas player to score in the FIFA World Cup.

England would go on to win 4-2.

What's next:

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7 p.m. CT.