FC Dallas clinches 2025 playoff spot

FC Dallas earned a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs after a win against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Teenager Kaick Ferreira scored the go-ahead goal two minutes into the second half and rookie Michael Collodi made it stand up as FC Dallas beat Vancouver 2-1 on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old scored his second goal in his 27th appearance to give Dallas the lead for good in the 47th minute.

Collodi finished with six saves for Dallas in his ninth career start, four of them ending with clean sheets.

Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for the Whitecaps.

Vancouver was forced to play a man down from the 11th minute on after defender Mathias Laborda was tagged with a red card for a foul on Samuel Sarver.

MLS Playoffs

Dallas is now the seventh seed in the postseason.

They will take on Vancouver again for a three-game series in the first round.

This is the 21st time the Dallas franchise has made it to the playoffs.