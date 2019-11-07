Ezekiel Elliott says Cowboys offense finding its rhythm

article

The Dallas Cowboys have two straight wins going into Sunday night’s home game against Minnesota and the running game is a big reason for the turnaround.

The rhythm of the offense is being set by running back Ezekiel Elliott. He gained 139 yards in Monday night’s win.

But if you ask Zeke, he’ll tell you the offensive line is the engine that moves this group forward.

“When they’re going out there just imposing their will on the other team, when you hear the other team getting upset with themselves just because literally they can’t do anything to stop you, I mean, that takes a toll on them physically and mentally. So when they go out there just beating up on guys like that, I mean, it’s tough for the defense to play four quarters if you keep getting hit in the mouth every play,” he said.

The Cowboys game against the Vikings at AT&T Stadium starts at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.