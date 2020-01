article

ESPN is preparing to make former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo the highest-paid sportscaster in history.

Romo currently works for CBS. But according to reports, he’s been offered up to $14 million a year to move to ESPN and Monday Night Football.

Romo is in the final year of his initial three-year deal with CBS. The network paid him $4 million a year.

CBS has the right to match ESPN’s offer.