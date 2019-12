article

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game in Oklahoma City after hitting the floor hard late in Sunday night’s loss to the Lakers.

Doncic has a sprained left wrist and bruised back.

He left the game Sunday but returned after the half to lead the team with 19 points.

Guard Tim Hardaway Junior is also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.