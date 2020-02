article

Friday was a very special night for Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and his wife, Jessica.

UNICEF honored the couple with the Spirit of Compassion Award at the 3rd annual UNICEF Gala.

Dirk has been an ambassador for UNICEF since 2013, and through his foundation, the Nowitzki Foundation, he and his wife have supported UNICEF's relief efforts on many different occasions, including after Hurricane Harvey.