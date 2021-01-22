Dallas Stars to play delayed season opener Friday against Nashville

article

The Dallas Stars finally start their season Friday night at the American Airlines Center.

Before they face off against the Nashville Predators, the Stars will raise the Western Conference banner.

Fans will be at the game sitting in socially distant pod seating groups. They must also wear masks and fill out a COVID-19 survey prior to arriving at the AAC.

The Stars are starting the season a week later than other hockey teams after a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

More than 15 people in the organization either tested positive or were exposed to someone who had.

Anton Khudoben is expected to start in goal for Dallas.

The game starts at 7:30.

LINK: www.dallasstars.com