Dallas Stars prepared to face Minnesota Wild in first playoff series

The Dallas Stars will open the playoffs Monday night hoping to carry their hot streak into the first round.

Dallas ended the regular season with a six-game winning streak.

The Stars have home ice advantage for their first playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

And with the team playing as well as it has all season, confidence is high.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: A general view of the ice before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty Images)

The team’s youngest player said he doesn’t care who the opponent is, he’s just ready to get started.

"We have what it takes to beat anyone. And I think if we play the way we're capable, I think we're gonna win the Stanley Cup. So, at the end of the day, I don't think it really matters who we're playing. I just think it's important that we focus on controlling what we can control, and do what we can do," Stars center Wyatt Johnston said.

The first game against the Wild starts at 8:30 p.m.

Games 1 and 2 are at the American Airlines Center.