Dallas Stars take on Ottawa Senators on More27

The Dallas Stars will be back on the ice against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, and you'll be able to watch all the action on KDFI More 27.

Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators: How to Watch

OTTAWA, CANADA - JANUARY 12: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars skates against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on January 12, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, Ontario

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Senators on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air some Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

Dec. 2 @ New York Rangers - More 27

Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4

Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4

Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27

Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27

Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4

March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27

March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4

April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres - More 27