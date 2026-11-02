Stars unveil Hometown Remix jerseys inspired by Dallas skyline, architecture

The Brief The Dallas Stars unveiled a brand new jersey they'll wear at select home games this season on Monday. The Hometown Remix jersey features subtle design details that pay homage to Dallas, including texture inspired by the city's skyline and architecture. The Stars will wear the new uniforms in five upcoming home games this season, with their first appearance to come on November 25 against the Nashville Predators.



Your Dallas Stars have a new jersey that pays homage to the city they call home.

Dallas Stars unveil Hometown Remix jerseys

What we know:

On Monday, the Dallas Stars unveiled a brand new jersey the team will wear during select home games this season.

Titled the Hometown Remix jersey, the sweater features a white base with neon green accents.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ CTSY: Dallas Stars

The Stars' website points out that certain parts of the jersey's design are inspired by Dallas itself. The texture on the main logo is inspired by the city's skyline.

Debossed patterns on the jersey are inspired by Reunion Tower and its hexagonal look.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ CTSY: Dallas Stars

What they're saying:

The Stars released the following statement alongside the jersey's announcement on Monday:

32 teams. 32 hometowns. A whole new way to rep yours. For Dallas, it's all about the city's bold energy. From its neon lights to the skyline that almost touches the stars, this one's all Dallas. Look closely and you'll find nods to the city’s modern architecture woven into the design.

Dallas knows how to shine bright. Literally. It’s big. It’s bold. And we’re here for it. We’re proud of what makes us different and what brings us together. And now we’ve got a new way to show it.

What's next:

The Stars have announced five home games where they'll don their Hometown Remix jerseys, beginning with their November 25 game against the Nashville Predators.

Here's the full Hometown Remix schedule:

November 25 vs. Nashville Predators

November 27 vs. St. Louis Blues

December 31 vs. New York Rangers

January 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings

January 30 vs. Minnesota Wild