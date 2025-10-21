Stars look to get back to winning ways against Blue Jackets on FOX 4

The Brief The Stars will take on the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. You can watch all the action on FOX 4. Dallas is 3-2 on the season.



The Dallas Stars will be back on the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, and you'll be able to watch all the action on FOX 4.

Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Dallas Stars

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on TV on FOX 4, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Stars look to get back on track

The Stars (3-2-0) are looking to get back in the win column after two consecutive losses.

Columbus (2-3) are coming off of a 3-2 win in its last game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tuesday's game will be the first meeting of the season between the Stars and Blue Jackets.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air 15 Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

Oct. 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks - More 27

Oct. 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - FOX 4

Nov. 6 vs. Anaheim Ducks - FOX 4

Nov. 11 @ Ottawa Senators - More 27

Dec. 2 @ New York Rangers - More 27

Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4

Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4

Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27

Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27

Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4

March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27

March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4

April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres - More 27