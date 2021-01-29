Dallas selected as 2026 World Cup host city finalist

Soccer’s World Cup may return to North Texas.

FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, announced that Dallas is one of the finalists to be a host city.

A total of 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada will host World Cup matches in 2026.

The most likely place to play games in North Texas would be AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

North Texas previously hosted the World Cup games in 1994.

"We feel like we’re placed very well. We have great partners here who really understand what this FIFA World Cup could mean to this region, not only the economic impact that it could generate, the jobs it could generate, but the global media coverage and continuing to place the North Texas region on the international sports stage," said Monica Paul, the executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission.

2026 will be the first time in history that the tournament will be hosted by three nations.

