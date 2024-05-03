Dallas Mavericks giving away posters celebrating P.J. Washington's Game 3 pose

The first time the Dallas Mavericks met the Los Angeles Clippers at the AAC in this year's playoffs, forward P.J. Washington struck a pose to remember, nearly sparking a brawl.

For the potential closeout game in Dallas on Friday night, the Mavericks are celebrating the moment.

Fans at Game 6 will get a special poster of Washington with his crossed-arms pose with the words "Standing on Business" on it.

Washington took the stance during Game 3 of the series after Terrance Mann told him to stop looking at the Clippers bench.

The incident started a shoving match that ended up with Mann and Washington getting technical fouls.

Washington was later ejected from the game after defending Luka Dončić when he was fouled by Clippers guard Russell Westbrook.

The pose, which was celebrated by Mavs fans online, became a symbol of a newer, hard-nosed Mavericks team.

Dallas' tough defense, led by Washington and Derrick Jones Jr., has helped the Mavericks take a 3-2 lead over the Clippers in the series.

The Mavericks and Clippers game will tip off at the AAC at 8:30 p.m.