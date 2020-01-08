Dallas Cowboys welcome Mike McCarthy as new head coach

article

The Dallas Cowboys introduced their new head coach on Wednesday.

Mike McCarthy previously coached the Green Bay Packers. He spent 13 years in the frozen north and took his team to the playoffs nine times, winning a Super Bowl in 2011.

"The goal will never change here, it’s about winning championships, but it’s about trusting the process," McCarthy said during the Wednesday afternoon event at The Star.

McCarthy said he told owner Jerry Jones he watched every play of the 2019 season, but then confessed he didn’t.

“I wanted the job, do what you gotta do right," he said to laughs.

McCarthy has reportedly already started filling out his roster of assistants. Mike Nolan from the New Orleans Saints will move to Dallas to be the defensive coordinator. Also, the NFL Network reports that Cowboys' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may stay with the team.

Advertisement

The man McCarthy is replacing may be headed to the New York Giants. ESPN reports former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was given permission to interview for the Giants as offensive coordinator. The Giants are reportedly hiring New England special teams coordinator and wide receiver coach Joe Judge to be head coach.