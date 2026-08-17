Dallas Cowboys sign pass rusher Von Miller to 1-year contract

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The Brief Eight-time Pro Bowler and active NFL sack leader Von Miller has signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys for his 15th season. The 37-year-old DeSoto native comes off a strong season with Washington, leading the Commanders with nine sacks in 17 games despite a limited role. The financial terms of Miller’s deal were not disclosed, and it remains to be seen if he can effectively replace Micah Parsons following his trade to Green Bay.



Von Miller will play for the Dallas Cowboys in his 15th NFL season.

What we know:

The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion signed a one-year contract with Dallas.

Jerry and Stephen Jones have indicated since the start of training camp that bringing in a seasoned pass rusher later in camp would definitely be a possibility. Miller seems to be that man.

What they're saying:

Miller posted an image of himself wearing a Cowboys jersey to mark the announcement.

"Dallas! Let’s make this one Special!" he wrote on X.

Cowboys legend Demarcus Ware, who played with Miller in Denver, also shared a screenshot of the two talking on FaceTime. His post included a smiling emoji and the caption #CowboysNation.

Dig deeper:

This is a homecoming for the 37-year-old DeSoto native who started at Texas A&M.

He played nine seasons with the Broncos, winning Super Bowl MVP honors. He then went on to play with the Rams and Bills before joining the Commanders last season.

Despite having a limited role in Washington, Miller led the team with nine sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 17 games.

He also has more career sacks than any other active NFL player with 138.

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What we don't know:

Only time will tell if Miller can fill the void left behind on the defense after the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons away to Green Bay.

The specifics of Miller’s deal were not disclosed.